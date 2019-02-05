|
|
ROTHSTEIN
NORMAN
Age 102, from Jenkintown, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Jan. 31, 2019. Survived by wife Eleanor Rothstein, sister Selma Alpren, children Nina Forman, Rita and Stephen Span, grandchildren David and Renee Rubenstein, Howard and Phyllis Forman, Scott Span and Ron Romanski, great-grandchildren Andrew Forman, Robyn Rubenstein, Alyson Forman, Daniel Rubenstein. Memorial Service to follow, no funeral announce-ment. The family respectfully asks that donations be made to the .
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019