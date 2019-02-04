|
|
GINSBURG
NORTON
On Feb. 3, 2019. Beloved husband
of Florence (nee Balno); loving father of Steven (Ilana Hessing Esq.) Ginsburg, and Dr. Wendy Feinman; adored grandfather of David, Julie, Michael, and Carlos. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to America , or charity of donors choice.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019