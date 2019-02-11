Home

PATRICIA D. (Schwab) McCOOL

February 9, 2019. In her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late C. Joseph. Loving mother to Dennis J. (the late Allison), Diane M. (George) Foos, Kathleen C. (Stephen) Marceau, Margaret M., Timothy C. (Rachel), and the late Suzanne P. McCool. She will also be missed by her 7 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Pat's Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 2/13, 11 A.M. St. Philip Neri R.C. Church 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Where friends may call 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Pat's name may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111.

www.craftfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 11, 2019
