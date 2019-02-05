|
GERGO
PETER, JR.
Age 83, of Upper Darby, PA, on January 31, 2019. Peter is survived by his son, Peter Gergo, III (Jen), his grandson, Peter, and his brothers Richard Gergo (Chrissie) and Joseph Gergo (the late Betty).
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Monday, February 11, 2019 9:30 - 11:00 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA and to his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 3551 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19140 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019