Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER GERGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER GERGO Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

PETER GERGO Jr. Notice
GERGO
PETER, JR.
Age 83, of Upper Darby, PA, on January 31, 2019. Peter is survived by his son, Peter Gergo, III (Jen), his grandson, Peter, and his brothers Richard Gergo (Chrissie) and Joseph Gergo (the late Betty).
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Monday, February 11, 2019 9:30 - 11:00 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA and to his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 3551 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19140 would be appreciated.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now