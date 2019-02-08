Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PIETRO TARASCHI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PIETRO V. "PETER" TARASCHI

Notice Condolences Flowers

PIETRO V. "PETER" TARASCHI Notice
TARASCHI
PIETRO V. "PETER"
On February 6, 2019, of N.E. Phila. PA, formerly of Overbrook Park PA and Melbourne FL.
Predeceased by his brother, Rosario and his sister, Phyllis Sfida. Survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marie R. (nee DiPietropaolo); his son, Peter (Kaye) and daughters, Karen Ettorre and Lisa Taraschi and his sister Rose Andreacchio.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday, Feb. 12th, 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., all at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, PA 19008. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Peter's name may be made to CHOP at https://give.chop.edu/page/content/give would be appreciated.

Condolences at:
www.danjolell.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.