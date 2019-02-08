|
TARASCHI
PIETRO V. "PETER"
On February 6, 2019, of N.E. Phila. PA, formerly of Overbrook Park PA and Melbourne FL.
Predeceased by his brother, Rosario and his sister, Phyllis Sfida. Survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marie R. (nee DiPietropaolo); his son, Peter (Kaye) and daughters, Karen Ettorre and Lisa Taraschi and his sister Rose Andreacchio.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday, Feb. 12th, 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., all at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, PA 19008. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Peter's name may be made to CHOP at https://give.chop.edu/page/content/give would be appreciated.
Condolences at:
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019