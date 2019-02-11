LUDWIG

RICHARD E. "DICK"

89, of Newtown Square, PA, passed away on February 7, 2019. Born in Philadelphia in 1929 and raised in Pottstown, PA, he was the son of the late Eli and Elsie (nee High) Ludwig. Richard graduated from Ursinus College, earned his Ph.D in Chemistry from the University of Delaware, and worked for DuPont for over 45 years. He was an avid gardener and loved the soil between his fingers. He also enjoyed reading, skiing, flying remote control airplanes, traveling, and spending time with his wife and grandchildren. Richard was the beloved husband of Margaret A. (nee Matson) Ludwig; loving father of Clifford V. Ludwig (Gretchen), Leslie L. Mahoney (Paul), and his step-son John Douglas Ferrie (Kim); dear grandfather of Madeline, Nathaniel, Emma, Charlotte, Emily, and Stephen. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. on May 18th @ St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Douglassville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com





Published on Philly.com on Feb. 11, 2019