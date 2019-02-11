|
GALLAGHER
RICHARD SR. "LOU"
Passed away on February 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 48 years to the late Patricia (nee Lenhart). Father of the late Richard Jr. Dearest brother of Patricia Clark and Jim Gallagher; brother-in-law of Agnes Gallagher. He will also be missed by his many loving nieces, nephews and many good friends. Relatives, friends, former members of Merry Makers NYB and Teamsters, local 107 are invited to his Visitation Wednesday morning beginning 8:30 A.M. at the MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Religious Services, 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. To express online condolences:
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 11, 2019