CONNOLLY

RICHARD M. "DICK"

86, of Horsham and Ocean City passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, February 22nd. Dick was born in Philadelphia on April 21, 1932, son of the late Joseph Connolly and Mary (Bahr). He is survived by his wife, Bernice (Beviglia) Connolly; daughter, Susan Fedoryczuk; son-in-law, Jim Fedoryczuk; grandchildren, Sarah, James, Emily, Grace, Paige; and great grandchild, Charlotte King. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard. Dick was a graduate of LaSalle HS and Temple U. He served in the US Army between 1954 and 1956. He was a teacher and baseball coach for 38 years at Frankford HS. Also co-founded the Carpenter Cup. His summers were spent as youth director for 28 years at the Ocean City Yacht Club. After his teaching career ended he was an Investment Counselor at Lincoln Investment in Jenkintown. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 AM with Funeral Mass at 11 AM on Thursday, February 28, both at St. James Church, 8320 Brookside Rd. Elkins Park, PA. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Malvern Retreat House, 315 S. Warren Ave. Malvern, PA 19355. Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be made at www.McGoldrickFH.com.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary