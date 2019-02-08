|
|
ZIEGLER
RICHARD wW.
February 4, 2019, a Vietnam Army Veteran, passed away at his home in Copperas Cove Texas. He was a former resident of Philadelphia and a retired employee of SEPTA. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Hardiman), loving father of Richard, Dawn, Lisa, Jennifer, Donna and Dottie. He is also survived by many grand-children, great grandchildren and three sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday evening Feb. 15, 2019, 7 to 9 P.M. and Saturday 9 to 10 A.M. at the BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Service at 10:15 A.M. Interment is our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Pink Warrior Angels of Texas PO Box 295, Copperas Cove, TX 76522 pwatx.org
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019