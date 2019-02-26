Home

Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
17th and Morris Sts.
RITA D. (Pagliarone) FEBBO

RITA D. (Pagliarone) FEBBO Notice
FEBBO
RITA D. (nee Pagliarone)


On Feb. 23, 2019 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Frank R. Sr.; loving mother of Carol and Frank Jr. (Donna); dear grandmother of Frank III (Jenna) and Gina (Bob King). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday Morning 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. at PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St., Phila. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 17th and Morris Sts. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to the Methodist Hospital Foundation at www.methhospfdn.org or by check to the Methodist Hospital Foundation, Attention Diane Pirollo, 2301 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19148


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019
