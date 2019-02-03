Home

Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
Yardley, PA
View Map
PERNICIARO
ROBERT A.


Age 65, of Yardley, PA on February 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen Goodall Perniciaro; father of Robert, Jr. (Carole), Timothy (Patricia), and Jennifer (Markham) Walton; grandfather of Christopher and Tyler Walton, Sara, Daniel and Alex Monk, Declan, Kieran and Conor Perniciaro; great-grand-father of Freya Monk; nephew of Kenny Hunt and Rev. Fr. Kevin Hunt, O.C.S.O., and uncle of Rachael Widenmeyer. Son of the late Joseph and Claire Hunt Perniciaro; brother of the late Claire "Missy", Carol, and Kevin. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Thursday at St. Ignatius Church in Yardley, PA. Burial at Newtown Cemetery, New-town, PA. Calling from 5 to 8 P.M. Wednesday at FITZ-GERALD-SOMMER FUNERAL HOME, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to "giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund=MED&fund=604 388.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019
