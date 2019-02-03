|
PERNICIARO
ROBERT A.
Age 65, of Yardley, PA on February 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen Goodall Perniciaro; father of Robert, Jr. (Carole), Timothy (Patricia), and Jennifer (Markham) Walton; grandfather of Christopher and Tyler Walton, Sara, Daniel and Alex Monk, Declan, Kieran and Conor Perniciaro; great-grand-father of Freya Monk; nephew of Kenny Hunt and Rev. Fr. Kevin Hunt, O.C.S.O., and uncle of Rachael Widenmeyer. Son of the late Joseph and Claire Hunt Perniciaro; brother of the late Claire "Missy", Carol, and Kevin. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Thursday at St. Ignatius Church in Yardley, PA. Burial at Newtown Cemetery, New-town, PA. Calling from 5 to 8 P.M. Wednesday at FITZ-GERALD-SOMMER FUNERAL HOME, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to "giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund=MED&fund=604 388.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019