Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc.
530 W. Woodland Ave
Springfield, PA 19064
610-544-3222
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of St. Kevin
200 West Sproul Road
Springfield, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Kevin
200 West Sproul Road
Springfield, PA
ROBERT F. "BOB" O'NEILL Notice
O'NEILL
ROBERT F. "BOB"
Of Springfield PA died peace-fully at his home on February 1, 2019 at the age of 85.
Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dolores (nee Duda); 2 sons, Robert F. Jr. (Nona Chiang) and Brian (Amy); 2 step-children, David Fenza and Christine Hill (nee Fenza); 2 grandchildren, Frankie and Eddie; and 6 siblings, Kathleen Bakos, Rita Rocchi, Phillip, Chris, Kevin, and Michael.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, February 9, 2019, 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., with Funeral Service to follow at 11 A.M., at the Church of St. Kevin, 200 West Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Rev. John C. Moloney officiating. Interment will follow at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Funeral Services provided by KOVACS FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 530 W. Woodland Ave., Springfield, PA 19064.

www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019
