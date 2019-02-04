|
|
HOEPPNER
ROBERT GRANT
Age 80, of Normandy Farms Estates died on February 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jeanne Remmey Hoeppner. He is also survived by his loving children and their spouses; Shirley Hoeppner-Crawford and Jeffrey C. Crawford, Sandy Hoeppner Brown and Sidney R. Brown and Robert E. and Barbra Hoeppner and by his dear grandchildren: Courtney Brown, Christie Crawford, Eric Brown, Chase Crawford, Robert E. Hoeppner, Jacob Brown and Drew Hoeppner. Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, Huntingdon Valley Country Club, 2295 Country Club Drive, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where relatives and friends will be received, at a luncheon, after the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Robert Hoeppner Mesothelioma Research Fund at the Abramson Cancer Center, Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104, checks should be payable to Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019