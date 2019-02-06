DOYLE

ROBERT JOHN

May 20, 1928 - Jan. 31, 2019

Beloved husband of Carolyn (deceased); loving father of Robert, Susan (Kezmarsky) and Kevin; beloved grandfather of Jeffrey, Amy, Collin, Nicole, Gregory, Brian and Christopher, and great grandchildren, brother to Arthur (deceased) and many nieces and nephews. Robert (aka Bob, Sonny, Duper) was born in New York, and also lived in Washington DC, Margate and Southern New Jersey. He served as a US Marine from 1945-1949 in the Pacific and China. After military service, he worked at various newspapers as a pressman, including the Courier Post and primarily at the Philadelphia Inquirer; where he also served Pressman's Union Local 16 as shop steward or "Thee Chairman" throughout the 70's. He passed away quietly in the afternoon with family and warm hearts around him. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org.

