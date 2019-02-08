Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
For more information about
ROBERT GUERRI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT GUERRI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT W. GUERRI

Notice Condolences Flowers

ROBERT W. GUERRI Notice
GUERRI
ROBERT W.
February. 5, 2019 formerly of Narberth, PA. Devoted father of Linda Roscioli (Louis), Robert W., Jr. (Denise) and Anthony (Sue). Also survived by 9 grand-children and 2 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation from 10-11 A.M. with Memorial Funeral Service to begin at 11 A.M. on Monday Feb. 11th at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, Attn: Dave Fanning, 801 18th St. NW, Washington, DC 20006 or to the , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

logo


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now