GUERRI
ROBERT W.
February. 5, 2019 formerly of Narberth, PA. Devoted father of Linda Roscioli (Louis), Robert W., Jr. (Denise) and Anthony (Sue). Also survived by 9 grand-children and 2 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation from 10-11 A.M. with Memorial Funeral Service to begin at 11 A.M. on Monday Feb. 11th at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, Attn: Dave Fanning, 801 18th St. NW, Washington, DC 20006 or to the , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019