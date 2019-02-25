Home

On Feb. 24, 2019. Wife of the late Jack Barrack; former wife of Gordon Lewis; mother of Susan Tannenbaum (Chris) Golia, Cindy (Neil) Liebman, and the late Mark Jeffrey Lewis; sister of Stanley Stein and Anita Seligman; grand-mother of Lauren (Will) Roth, Nicole Liebman, Jason Tannenbaum, Melissa Liebman, Jordan Tannenbaum and Brooke Liebman; Relatives and friends are invited to "A Celebration of Life" Funeral Service Tuesday 11 A.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose PA. 19053. Interment will follow. Shiva will be observed Tuesday only at the home of Cindy and Neil Liebman. Contributions may be made to The , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., Pa. 19106 in her memory.


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 25, 2019
