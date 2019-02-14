Home

Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
View Map
ROY De AMBROGIO Notice
De AMBROGIO
ROY
Age 74, a resident of Sunrise at Newtown Square, PA, on February 8, 2019. Husband of the late Janet K. (nee Thayer) De Ambrogio and devoted father of Ross Anthony De Ambrogio and his wife Christine, Sheila Renee Adock and her husband Robert. Also survived by brothers, John De Ambrogio, Dana Kremesec, Jerry Kremesec; sister, Rudyne Kremesec; and 5 grandchildren.
Funeral Service Saturday, 11 A.M., at DOYLE-STONELAKE FUNERAL HOME, 83-85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne PA 19050, where family and friends may visit Friday eve 6 to 8 P.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons Disease Assoc., Crozer Medical Centre, Presidents Drive, Upland PA 19013, would be appreciated. Private luncheon immediately following the Service will be at Anthony's Ristorante & Banquet Center, 4990 State Road, Drexel Hill PA 19026.

www.doylestonelake.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019
