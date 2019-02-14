|
WAGENHOFFER
RUDOLPH J. "RUDY"
78 years old, on February 12, 2019. Rudy is a retired Iron Worker, Local 405. Husband of the late Joanne (nee Miller) Wagenhoffer; father of Michael and the late Ronald Wagenhoffer; father-in-law of Michele Wagenhoffer; grandfather of Joanne, Mary, Luke and 2 great-grandchildren; brother of Ella Rama and Rita Stebbins; also survived by nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing in Church Saturday, 9:30 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., at Holy Family Church, 236 Hermitage St., Phila. 19127. Int. Westminster Cem. Please send donations in Rudy's name to Holy Family Church.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. Inc.
215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019