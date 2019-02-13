ENI

RUTH D.

94, of Moorestown, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. Ruth was born and raised in Philadelphia, where she received a bachelors and Master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Post-graduation Ruth taught English at Upper Darby High. After a few years of teaching, Ruth's father Gottlieb Dietz, asked her to join him and help run his company, Dietz & Watson. She would spend the rest of her life as a leader of the company, eventually becoming the face of the company's ad campaign as 'Momma Dietz'.

While she made her profession at Dietz & Watson, she made her home in Medford, NJ. She lived in Medford Pines with her husband of 45 years, Louis, who died in 1996, and her three children Louis, Chris, and Cindy. Many like to think of Ruth as the original working mom, as she was one before such a phrase even existed. Her work ethic inspired many, as she could be seen in her office at least four days a week well into her 90s. Ruth was also an exceptional mother and grandmother. She was a constant in her grandchildren's lives, always present for birthdays, sports games, ballet performances, and even wedding dress shopping.

Ruth had a love of music and theater and frequented per-formances of the Philadelphia Orchestra. She also adored dogs and cats, of which she had many during her life. Wife of the late Louis J. Eni Sr.; she is survived by three children and their spouses, and her eight grandchildren. Viewing and Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Woods Protestant Community Church, 100 Stokes Rd., Medford Lakes, NJ. Entombment was in West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA. Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice Develop-ment Office, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, N.J. 08053 or at https://samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/Samaratin. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, Medford, NJ.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary