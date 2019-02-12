Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-429-8545
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH ESRICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH H. (Hallas) ESRICH


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
RUTH H. (Hallas) ESRICH Notice
ESRICH
RUTH H. (nee Hallas)


93, died peacefully February 8, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born August 23, 1925 in Newburgh ,NY, she last resided in Marlton, NJ. Her beloved husband, Bill Esrich pre-deceased her in 2005. A Cherry Hill resident for 40 years, she is survived by her 6 children: Linda Mattison (Tom), Donna Rainier (Bob), Jan Goan, Nora Kaiser (Kurt), Bill Esrich (Kathleen), Michael Esrich (Dana Daidone); as well as 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grand-children. Dear sister of Charles Hallas (Rose) and Nancy Brown. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Friday, 11 to 11:45 A.M., in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 12 Noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Assn., 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island NY 10305. Please visit

schetterfh.com

to view and send condolences with the family.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.