|
|
ESRICH
RUTH H. (nee Hallas)
93, died peacefully February 8, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born August 23, 1925 in Newburgh ,NY, she last resided in Marlton, NJ. Her beloved husband, Bill Esrich pre-deceased her in 2005. A Cherry Hill resident for 40 years, she is survived by her 6 children: Linda Mattison (Tom), Donna Rainier (Bob), Jan Goan, Nora Kaiser (Kurt), Bill Esrich (Kathleen), Michael Esrich (Dana Daidone); as well as 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grand-children. Dear sister of Charles Hallas (Rose) and Nancy Brown. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Friday, 11 to 11:45 A.M., in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 12 Noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Assn., 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island NY 10305. Please visit
schetterfh.comto view and send condolences with the family.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019