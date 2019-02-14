|
February 8, 2019, of Naples, FL and Stratford, NJ. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Darrah) and the late Joyce (nee Powell); loving father of Michelle Mansika (John), Michael Benoff (Joyce), Marcy Silvestri (Kenny) and Marlyn Zucosky (Jaime O'Donohue); also survived by devoted cousin Marty Benoff, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 3 stepchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday, 11:00 A.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Following burial, all are invited to the home of Marlyn Zucosky. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions in his memory may be made to the Lighthouse of Collier (www.lighthouseofcollier.org).
