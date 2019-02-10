|
|
SCHOFIELD
SEVILL, JR. "BUD"
On February 1, 2019, age 92. Husband of Virginia Clark Schofield, of Garden Spot Village in New Holland and father of Susan S. Clark (Jeffrey J.) of Amherst MA, Andrew G. (Linda Hickman) of Coatesville, Amy S. Smith (Paul Price) of Columbia SC; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service (date and time to be determined) at the Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne PA 19087. Please no flowers. For those desiring, memorial gifts may be sent in his name to either The Cradle, 2049 Ridge Ave., Evanston IL 60201, or the above Church.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019