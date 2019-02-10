Home

Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
SIGMUND M. GINSBURG

GINSBURG
SIGMUND M.
Age 94, February 8, 2019, of Phila. Husband of Helen (nee Alper); father of Phyllis Slutsky (Donald), Barry Ginsburg (Rona) and Meryl Uranga; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Sig lived a long life and was sustained by his family, Phillies baseball, his favorite foods and the music of the 1940s includ-ing the "best ever", Artie Shaw.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday, 11:30 A.M.,
JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment at King David Memorial Park. The family will return to Paul's Run following burial. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Rona and Barry Ginsburg, Monday evening and again on Tuesday from 12 to 4 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Casa Youth Advocates of Delaware County.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019
