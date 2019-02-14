Home

DR. STANLEY "SHEP" GOREN

On February 12, 2019. Husband of Janice Braun (nee Harris) and the late Rita (nee Messey); father of Ronald (Dru), Robert (Janet), Betti (Mark) Weiss; Stephen (Judy) Braun, Andrew (Joy) Braun; Todd (Roberta) Braun and Betsy Braun. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Friday, 12 Noon precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019
