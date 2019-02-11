MORONE

STASIA

91 years old, died peacefully on January 22, 2019 in Middle-bury, Vermont from a heart condition. She was born in Krakow, Poland in 1927 and lived an exciting life full of adventure, travel, and service to others. She was exiled to a Siberian work camp as a child during World War II, with her mother Maria Majmon and her sister Jane. She escaped the camp and moved, with her family, to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 1947. There she met and married her wonderful hus-band, James Morone in 1949 and raised three sons. In December, 1959 the family moved to Staten Island, New York and, after that, lived in Franklin Lakes, NJ and then her beloved Philadelphia. She spoke seven languages fluently and taught Spanish, French, and third grade at Staten Island Academy. She was a volunteer guide at the Cloisters Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Her tours at the Rodin Collection were justly famous and for many years, Stasia and Jim treated their Philadelphia guests to wonderful private tours at the museum. She was an active and enthusiastic member of the Cosmopolitan Club. She was an avid world traveler and enjoyed friends in every corner of the world, but she always said that she was happiest just sitting on a bench in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, watching the children play. In 2014 she moved to Middlebury, Vermont to be closer to her family. She is survived by her 3 sons, James, Joseph and Peter, 3 daughters-in-law Rebecca, Lindsay and Ann, 5 grand-children, and 8 much loved nieces and nephews. Her ashes will be interred next to her husband of 55 years at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA on Saturday May 4. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Contributions in her honor to the Education Depart-ment of the Philadelphia Mus-eum of Art. P.O. Box 7646 Philadelphia, PA 19101.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 11, 2019