Viewing
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George G Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
1500 Old York Rd
Abington, PA 19001
STEPHEN J. BOFF

STEPHEN J. BOFF Notice
BOFF
STEPHEN J.
Age 64, of Rydal, PA passed away suddenly on January 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Leslie (nee Aldinger, Muller), he is the loving father of Daniel and Mark Boff, stepfather of Christopher Muller, and devoted grandfather of Eva Muller. He is survived by a number of dear nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Steve is also survived by his brothers James and Kenneth and his sister Judy, as well as his wife's loving parents, her three brothers, their spouses, and her many nieces and nephews who have known and loved him for many years. Steve attended the University of Dayton, the George Washington University and Temple University School of Law which prepared him for a long career serving several local healthcare institutions including Jefferson Health System, Crozer Keystone Health System, Aria Health System and Abington Jefferson Health System before his retirement in 2017.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday Eve. 7 to 9 P.M. at FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Old York Rd. Abington, Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, 2995 Edge Hill Rd. Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 would be appreciated by the family.
www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019
