FERRAZZANO
STEVEN D.
Feb. 13, 2019, age 58. Devoted father of Stephanie (Michael) Palovcak; loving grandfather of Steven and Bella; loving son of Paula M. (nee Olcese) and the late Daniel Ferrazzano. Dear brother of the late Daniel J. Ferrazzano; dear uncle of Noel (Nick) McIlvaine and Danielle (Jason) Lai. Companion of Linda Anggraeni.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning, 10 to 11:30 A.M., at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Funeral Mass 12 Noon at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019