Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN FERRAZZANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN D. FERRAZZANO

Notice Condolences Flowers

STEVEN D. FERRAZZANO Notice
FERRAZZANO
STEVEN D.


Feb. 13, 2019, age 58. Devoted father of Stephanie (Michael) Palovcak; loving grandfather of Steven and Bella; loving son of Paula M. (nee Olcese) and the late Daniel Ferrazzano. Dear brother of the late Daniel J. Ferrazzano; dear uncle of Noel (Nick) McIlvaine and Danielle (Jason) Lai. Companion of Linda Anggraeni.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning, 10 to 11:30 A.M., at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Funeral Mass 12 Noon at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now