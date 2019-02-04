Home

Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Monica's
17th and Ritner Sts
SUSAN (Narducci) BALDINO

SUSAN (Narducci) BALDINO
BALDINO
SUSAN (nee Narducci)


February 1, 2019. Beloved Wife of Joseph Baldino. Loving Mother of Joseph, Frank (Jamie), and Philip Baldino. Grandmom of Bianca and Frankie Baldino. Daughter of The late Frank "Chickie" and Adeline Narducci. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING TUESDAY EVENING 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. and WEDNESDAY 8:00 to 9:30 A.M. at The MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica's 17th and Ritner Sts. Int S.S. Peter and Paul Cem.
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019
