BALDINO
SUSAN (nee Narducci)
February 1, 2019. Beloved Wife of Joseph Baldino. Loving Mother of Joseph, Frank (Jamie), and Philip Baldino. Grandmom of Bianca and Frankie Baldino. Daughter of The late Frank "Chickie" and Adeline Narducci. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING TUESDAY EVENING 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. and WEDNESDAY 8:00 to 9:30 A.M. at The MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica's 17th and Ritner Sts. Int S.S. Peter and Paul Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019