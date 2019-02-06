|
|
FITZPATRICK
THERESA (neé Macrina)
Age 82, on February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Vincent T. Fitzpatrick, Sr. Devoted mother of Denise F. Fitzpatrick, MD (John P. Sheppard), Gerry Fitzpatrick Doria, EdD (Rick Doria), Vincent T. Fitzpatrick, Jr. (Maryellen McGovern Fitzpatrick, EdD). Loving grand-mother to Anthony, Betsy, Vincent Francis, Andrew, Owen, Abbie, Marytheresa, and Mavourneen. Loving sister of Francis Esposito and Dolores Macrina and the late Rosemarie Rao and Gloria Ancona.
Family and friends are invited to share in her Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Friday, February 8th, at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila. PA 19118. Visitation 9 A.M., in Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Holy Redeemer Hospice or the . (JACOB F. RUTH)
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 6, 2019