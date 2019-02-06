SISTER THERESE McMENAMIN, SNDdeN

A Sister of Notre Dame de Namur. Born in Woodbury, New Jersey died peacefully on February 3, 2019 at the age of 95 in the 78th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her nieces Patricia Cardy, Joy Styles and Patricia Pascale and other extended family. After making her first vows Sister Therese spent 23 years as an elementary teacher and principal in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Atlanta and her beloved Philadelphia. Upon receiving her Master's degree in Speech Pathology, Sister ministered for 25 years with the School District of Philadelphia and at Villanova Academy. Sister retired in 2006 to Villa Julie Residence in Stevenson, MD, and later to Mount Notre Dame Health Center in Cincinnati, OH.

The visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 1:30 - 2:45 at Mount Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati OH, 45215. Funeral Arr.: SCHMIDT-DHONAU-KUCNER FUNERAL HOME www.schmidtdhonaukucner.com

