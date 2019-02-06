SHIRAR

THERESE "TESS" M.

(nee Coakley)

Of Fox Chase Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at home on February 4th, 2019 at the age of 93. Tess will be greatly missed by her loving children; Patricia Jenkins, Peter (Joann), and Marc (Kelly). Tess also leaves behind a proud legacy in her five grandchildren; Courtney, Sean, Olivia, Juliet, and Ryan. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband William "Pete" of 34 years, as well as her siblings; Flora, Cecilia, Patricia, Joan, Eileen, and John.

Tess will be remembered for her sense of humor, youthful spirit, and love of a close knit family, including many nieces and nephews whom she cherished. She was an original member of St. Cecilia's Parish, and a life-long resident of her home on Rhawn Street. Tess was a graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls class of '43, and an employee of the Budd Company for 16 years where she forged many lifelong friendships.

Relatives and friends are invited to Tess' memorial visitation Thursday February 7th from 6:30 - 8:30 P.M. at the DEAN-GEITNER-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME, 7900 Oxford Ave., Phila. 19111 and on Friday February 8th from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, 534 Rhawn St., 19111 where Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery.



