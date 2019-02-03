BLANEY

THOMAS J.

Passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on January 29, 2019. He was currently a resident of North Cape May NJ and former-ly of the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a Logistics Clerk at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Tom enjoyed being the life of the party, watching sports, and spending time at the beach with his whole family. Brother of William G. (Maryrose), the late James K. (Mary), Eileen (Jack) Eger and Marita Blaney. Cherished uncle of Bill, Missy, Christina, Mary, James, Kelly, Kim, Kate and Sara. Also surviv-ing are many great-nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Tuesday, Feb. 5th, from 9 to 10 A.M., at GIVNISH OF CINNAMINSON, 1200 Route 130 N., Cinnaminson NJ. His Funeral Mass will follow, 10:30 A.M., at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson NJ. Interment with Military Honors, will take place 1:30 P.M. at NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Wrightstown NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Alliance of Mental Illness, 3803 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington VA 22202. nami.org

