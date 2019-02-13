LEIDIGH

THOMAS J.

On February 3, 2019, age 94, of Southampton PA. A graduate of Central High School in Phila. and Drexel Institute of Technology (University) in Civil Engineering, he also served in the United States Army, 406th Infantry Regiment, 102nd Infantry Division during World War II serving in France and Germany. Devoted husband of 64 years of the late Jean (nee MacMillan), loving father to Thomas (deceased), Richard (Betsy Repash), Robert (Jody), three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and uncle to two nephews and a niece. Tom helped found structural engineering firm Keast & Hood Company in 1953. He also worked with generations of future architects as an Architectural Department structural critic and lecturer at Temple University's College of Engineering Technology. He greatly enjoyed spending time at the beach in Ocean City, NJ. He was an active member at Bustleton United Methodist Church, and was a former President of the Engineers Club of Philadelphia. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 24, at 2:30 P.M. at Southampton Estates, 238 Street Road, Southampton PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACTS Samaritan Fund or . www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com

