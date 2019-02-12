DOUGHERTY

THOMAS JOSEPH

Age 63, passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2019. Born in Philadelphia to the late Thomas J. and Clare Dougherty.

\homas worked for the Depart-ment of Defense for 43 years at the Robbins Ave. location in Philadelphia, PA. He had a love of dragons, comic books, video games, music and animals.

He is the beloved husband of Joanne K. Dougherty (nee Sasnauskas). Father of Patricia Dougherty, Thomas J. Dougherty (Barbara) and Kristina Stever (Nick). Grandfather of Alexis Turner (Sean), Emma, Maks and Lucy Leinmiller, Carly Molly and Ruby Dougherty and Carson Stever. Brother of Kathleen Dougherty (Robert Kreidler). He is also survived by his dog, Misty and cat, Twighlight.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday Eve, 7 to 9 P.M., at FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 York Rd., Abington, PA, and Friday 10 until 10:45 A.M. Funeral procession to St. John Neumann Cemetery will leave the Funeral Home Friday morning at 11 A.M. for a 11:30 A.M. Committal Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to ASPCA:

http://www.aspca.org/donate would be appreciated by the family. www.fitzpatrickabington.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary