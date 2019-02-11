|
KRAJEWSKI
THOMAS
Feb. 8, 2018. Age 73, of Wildwood NJ, formerly of South Philadelphia. Beloved Son of the late Josephine Krajewski. Devoted brother of Joanne Andrews. Loving uncle of Robin Dewees (Midge), Gina Panikowski (Mike) and Stephen Andrews (Jennifer). Also survived by his great-nieces and nephews Thomas, Stephen Patrick, Samuel, Amanda and Stephanie. Relatives, friends, members of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News, Elks of North Wildwood and the Fisherman's Club of Wildwood Villas are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Sat 8:30 A.M. from St. Stanislaus Church, 242 Fitzwater St., Phila., PA. 19147. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's name to The Doyle-Gerszewski Post 805, 828 S. Front St., Phila., Pa 19147.
