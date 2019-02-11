Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS KRAJEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS KRAJEWSKI

Notice Condolences Flowers

THOMAS KRAJEWSKI Notice
KRAJEWSKI
THOMAS


Feb. 8, 2018. Age 73, of Wildwood NJ, formerly of South Philadelphia. Beloved Son of the late Josephine Krajewski. Devoted brother of Joanne Andrews. Loving uncle of Robin Dewees (Midge), Gina Panikowski (Mike) and Stephen Andrews (Jennifer). Also survived by his great-nieces and nephews Thomas, Stephen Patrick, Samuel, Amanda and Stephanie. Relatives, friends, members of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News, Elks of North Wildwood and the Fisherman's Club of Wildwood Villas are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Sat 8:30 A.M. from St. Stanislaus Church, 242 Fitzwater St., Phila., PA. 19147. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's name to The Doyle-Gerszewski Post 805, 828 S. Front St., Phila., Pa 19147.

Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.