Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634 6858
For more information about
THOMAS McCANDLESS
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
8:00 PM
THOMAS R. McCANDLESS Notice
McCANDLESS
THOMAS R.
On Feb, 1, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving husband of Dolores (Fisher). Devoted father of Helen Howell (Bob), Tommy, Donna Tes (Joe), David, Mike (Sandy), Debbie Reu (Bob), Kathy, Connie and the late Sammy, Johnny, Bobby, Ronnie, Dolores and Vincent. Also survived by his many grand-children, great grandchildren, sister Margaret and his large extended loving family.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday Eve 5:00 to 7:45 P.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave. (at Fkd. Ave.) followed by his Service 8:00 P.M. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 4, 2019
