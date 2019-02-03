Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Church
33 Conwell Dr.
Maple Glen, PA
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
33 Conwell Dr.
Maple Glen, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
33 Conwell Dr.
Maple Glen, PA
TIMOTHY J. FOLEY

FOLEY
TIMOTHY J.
On January 30, 2019, age 70 yrs, of Horsham. Beloved husband of Meg (nee Felton). Loving father of Carol Ann Bertola (Tim), Teri Foley, Danielle Foley, Kathleen Smith (Mike), T.J. Foley (Claire), Kevin, and Michael Foley. Also survived by 3 grandchildren; Tyler and Ashley Smith and Quinn Foley. Son of the late John and Mary Elizabeth (nee Cavanaugh) Foley. Brother of Jay, Dan, Mary Liz Jones, Gerry, Pat, Mike, Eileen McCrudden and Joan Campbell.
Funeral Mass Wednesday, 11 A.M., at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen PA 19002. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. and Wednesday morning after 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers. donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila. PA 19111, would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 3, 2019
