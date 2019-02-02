Home

West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Shiva
Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
late residence
Shiva
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
late residence
ROSENSWEIG
TOBY (nee Toltzis)
died January 31, 2019. Survived by loving husband Sidney; devoted daughter Cindy Faith Swain (Michael); nephew Dr. Norman Weinstein, great niece and nephew Nicole & Scotty; BFF Brenda Sacks, Diane Tassone, Rita Spicer, Shirley Pollard. Her passion was creating unique gift packages at etc., etc., etc. Memorial service will be private. Shiva will be observed at the late residence: Sunday from 1:00 to 9:00 P.M. and on Monday from noon to 9:00 P.M. Contributions may be made to the .

WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, www.WestLaurelHill.com.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 2, 2019
