ROSENSWEIG
TOBY (nee Toltzis)
died January 31, 2019. Survived by loving husband Sidney; devoted daughter Cindy Faith Swain (Michael); nephew Dr. Norman Weinstein, great niece and nephew Nicole & Scotty; BFF Brenda Sacks, Diane Tassone, Rita Spicer, Shirley Pollard. Her passion was creating unique gift packages at etc., etc., etc. Memorial service will be private. Shiva will be observed at the late residence: Sunday from 1:00 to 9:00 P.M. and on Monday from noon to 9:00 P.M. Contributions may be made to the .
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 2, 2019