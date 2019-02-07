|
GREEN, JR.
VINCENT J.
Age 84 of Maple Glen, died peacefully on February 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Jennie (nee Kozlowska), loving father of Vincent J Green III, Michele Crane (Matthew), Beth Ann Maher (Robert), beloved daughter-in-law Christine, Kevin Green (Paula), Robert Green (Traci). Predeceased by son Timothy Green. Grandfather of 19, one great-grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Drive, Maple Glen, PA 19002. Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.ORG. Tributes and photos may be shared at
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019