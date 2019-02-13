Home

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
401 Brookline Blvd.
Havertown, PA
View Map
VALLORANI
VIOLET MARIANI
Was born on April 28, 1923, on 717 Johnson St., Philadelphia, PA. By the age of five, she moved to 2414 Chestnut Ave., Ardmore, PA, where she later attended Chestnutwold Grammar School. She then attended Haverford Junior High School and Haverford High School. She graduated from Haverford High School in 1940.
After graduation, Mrs. Vallorani attended courses to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN). She also worked at La Touraine Coffee Company, John B. Stetson, and Strawbridge & Clothier.
Mrs. Vallorani met Achille A. Vallorani while attending high school. He later became her husband in 1944. Five years later, she became the mother of Dr. Ronald D. Vallorani (deceased). The Vallorani's established a home in Penfield, PA beginning in 1957 and resided there until the present. When Ronald D. Vallorani attended St. Joseph's College, Mrs. Vallorani served as secretary of the Bellarmine Society. Violet also became the secretary of Haverford High School Hall of Fame.
One of her favorite hobbies was gardening and dressing her flower beds surrounding her home. In 1980, the family purchased a home in Cape May, NJ, where she spent many of her summer days and week-ends. Driving automobiles was one of Violet's treasured skills. Along with her family, she travelled to the Midwest, south-eastern states, and Canada.
She was a daily attendant to her mother who passed away at the age of 99. Subsequently, she became an avid reader - read-ing two to three books per week.
Her son, Dr. Ronald Vallorani, passed away in October 2017 at the age of 67. She is survived by her husband, Achille A. Vallorani; daughter-in-law Cynthia Vallorani, and cousins Gabe Augustine, Jean Vucolo, Jean Mariana, Gloria Devitas, and Egidio Mestichelli.
Family and friends may call 10:00 to 10:45 AM Friday, February 15, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA. Interment St. Denis Cemetery, Havertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name and honor to the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, 500 Forrestal, Rio Grande, NJ 08242

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 13, 2019
