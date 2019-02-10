|
RIZZI
WANDA (nee Wozniak)
Feb. 7, 2019 peacefully passed away at The Philadelphia Protestant Home. Wanda was 98 years of age. Predeceased by her loving husband of 73 years Albert. She is survived by sons William (Barbara) and Robert; grandchildren Annemarie (Joe), Barbara (Derrick) and William as well as two great grand-children Travis and Elizabeth. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday 10 A.M. until her 12 Noon Service, The Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6401 Martins Mill Rd. Int. Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Philadelphia Protestant Home are suggested.
CASSIZZI F.H., 215-425-0978
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019