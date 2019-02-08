Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
MARINO
WENDY


February 6, 2019, of Sewell, NJ. Daughter of the late Hope Weisman-Barkes and the late George Weisman. Wife of Richard "Rick" Marino. Mother of Sean Caris, Rick (Kim) Marino and Brian Marino. Sister of Wayne (Vanessa) Weisman. Grandmother of Chloe, Brian Jr., and Evangeline Marino.
Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday, beginning 11 A.M., to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill NJ, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 12 Noon. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to PANCAN, pancan.org or Young Scholars Charter School, phillyscholars.org
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019
