WILLA "DOLLY" (Amadio) DULANEY

On February 8, 2019, age 93, of Newtown Square. Beloved wife of the late James Floyd "Buck"; devoted mother of James "Jim" Dulaney and the late Lynn Graham; loving grandmother of Susan Johnson (Dave), Janice Ewing (Jeffrey), Jimmy, and Jake Dulaney and Jesse Kutza. She is also survived by her 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Friday, 11 A.M., in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall, where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Newtown Square Fire Co., 8 Newtown St., Newtown Square PA 19073. Interment Newtown Square Baptist Cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on Feb. 14, 2019
