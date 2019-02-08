|
|
CONAWAY
WILLIAM E., SR. "BILL"
Age 81, of North Wales, formerly of Lawndale, passed away on February 7, 2019. Husband for 62 years to Thomasina M. "Honey" (nee Boylan). Father of Nancy Brown, Bill (Donna), Kathy Foley (Jim), Matt, Tracy Tuppeny (Jim), Jim (Sarah), Susan Walker (Chris) and Coleen Sowell. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and his brothers, John W., Don (Cindy) and the late Robert (Kathy).
He was a 1956 graduate of Roman Catholic High School, a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a retired Philadelphia Police Officer. Funeral Mass Monday, 11 A.M., Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to the Church Monday after 9:30 A.M. Interment will be held at a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Philadelphia Police Survivors Fund (c/o FOP Lodge 5) 11650 Caroline Rd. Phila., PA 19154.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019