DITMIRE

WILLIAM E. "BILL"

66, died suddenly and pain-lessly Sunday morning, Feb. 3, 2019. Bill grew up in Somers Point and graduated from St. Augustine's Prep School in 1970 and from the University of Pennsylvania with a BA in Political Science in 1974. After graduating he returned to Atlantic County, picked up his tool box and went back to fixing cars which he always loved. Bill's passion for cars drove him to open Ditmire Motorworks in Absecon in 1983. His legacy of caring for cars and their people will continue on there. He never gave up his interest or opinions about politics and society and could be easily engaged in political debate particularly on Saturdays when friends would stop by for coffee, conversation, and Bill's latest dose of humor. Bill always expressed his gratitude for a fulfilling life of work he loved, a large extended family he adored, more friends than he could count and the Joy of sailing the Innisfree.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Sue Ditmire. Children: Ed Ditmire and Amy Pagano, Katie Ditmire and Jake Sanders, Joel and Aimee Harvie, Beth Harvie and Michael Moeller. Grand-children: Kevin Ditmire, Amelia Ditmire, Brittany and Damon Moran, Erica Robinson and Michael Giannone, Joe Trumblak and Michaela Allen, Vex Donley, Abigail Harvie, and Victoria Phillips. Great grandchildren: Joseph, Michael, Laci, Sophia, Logan, Scarlet, and Cameron. And his sisters: Carol McClain and her husband, Glen McClain, Kathy Schmookler, Sally Shott as well as a niece and nephews whom he loved Andrea, Colin, Joshua, and Stephen. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bill's favorite organizations: The Community Food Bank of New Jersey or Catholic Charities "Stand Down" program for veterans.

A Visitation will be held from 5-8 P.M. on Friday, February 8th, 2019 at the GEORGE H. WIMBERG FUNERAL HOME, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home the following day, Saturday, Feb. 9th at 12 Noon. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

