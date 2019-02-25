|
|
OWENS
WILLIAM E. SR.
Feb. 22, 2109, age 72. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Lord) for 52 years; beloved father of William E. Jr. (Kimberly), Chris (Angela) and Rich (Stephanie); loving Pop of Madison, Alison, Aidan and Conor; also survived by 2 brothers and 1 sister; his sisters-in-law Doris Lord and Cheryl Thach; nieces nephews and cousins. Relatives, friends, members of Cherokee Club and Local 98 are invited to the Viewing Tubes. eve 7 to 9 P.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phyla. and again on Wed. morning 8 to 9:30 A.M. followed by his Religious Service at 10 A.M. Interment private.
Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 25, 2019