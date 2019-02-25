Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM OWENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM E. OWENS Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM E. OWENS Sr. Notice
OWENS
WILLIAM E. SR.


Feb. 22, 2109, age 72. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Lord) for 52 years; beloved father of William E. Jr. (Kimberly), Chris (Angela) and Rich (Stephanie); loving Pop of Madison, Alison, Aidan and Conor; also survived by 2 brothers and 1 sister; his sisters-in-law Doris Lord and Cheryl Thach; nieces nephews and cousins. Relatives, friends, members of Cherokee Club and Local 98 are invited to the Viewing Tubes. eve 7 to 9 P.M. from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phyla. and again on Wed. morning 8 to 9:30 A.M. followed by his Religious Service at 10 A.M. Interment private.

Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
Download Now