GARDNER

WILLIAM G.

Passed away on Thurs., Feb. 21, 2019. He was 87. Bill was born in Phila. to Kathryn (Leahy) and Frank Gardner. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Anne; children, Deborah Macdonald (Niel), William (Christine Dwyer Nelson), Glenn A. (Bonnie), Mark G. (Norma Jean), and Gregory S.; grandchildren, Glenn, James (Tiffany), Maria Gartlan (Thomas), Melissa Ward, Raeanne Gardner, Hannah Jansons (Mic) and Jillian Gardner; great-grandchildren, Liam Ward, James Gardner, Hailey Marie Gartlan, Gage and Talon Jansons.

Bill served 4 years in the Navy during the Korean conflict, worked in the lumber and mill work industry for 50 years, loved to travel and loved to paint in watercolors.

Bill's family will receive relatives and friends on Thurs., Feb. 28, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 A.M., at THE JAMES J. McGHEE FUNERAL HOME, 2nd St. Pike and Belmont Ave., Southampton PA 18966. Services will begin at 11 A.M. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 1 P.M. The Gardner family has request-ed donations in Bill's name be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice Care, 1648 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 or holyredeemer.com

Condolences may be sent to Bill's family by visiting McGheeFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary