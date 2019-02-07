CAIN

WILLIAM JUDE

Of S.W. Phila. Son of the late Anna and William Cain, passed away on January 10, 2019 after a long and hard fight with cancer. Bill was 69 years old. Born and raised in S.W. Phila, Bill, aka "Barney" was a 1967 graduate of West Catholic HS. Bill was employed for a time with SEPTA, before beginning employment at the Post Office from which he retired. Bill was a gifted athlete playing basketball at Penn. He wore number 44. Bill also coached and played softball throughout the city and surrounding suburbs. An avid fisherman, Barney traveled to several exotic locations to test his skills as an angler. Bill was a faithful Phillies fan and a true sports aficionado. A, Man about Town, Bill was a constant source of information regarding new bars and taverns to be explored and enjoyed. Bill is survived by several cousins and many, many friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Monday, February 11th at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, MacDade Blvd. and Main Street, Darby, PA 19023 where friends may call 9 - 9:50 A.M. at the Church also. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.



Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019