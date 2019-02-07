|
|
WILEY
WILLIAM N. "BILL", D.O.
Of Naples, Florida passed peacefully surrounded by his family on February 2, 2019 at the age of 82. Bill is predeceased by his wife Mary (Snyder) Wiley; survived by six children, three grandchildren and his brother. He will be remembered for his kindness and sense of gratefulness for a life well-lived and well-loved. Services will be held at 11 A.M. on Sat. February 9th with visitation at 10 A.M. at The Church of Saint Luke and The Epiphany, Phila., PA 19107 Donations preferred: .
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019