Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM WILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM N. D.O. "BILL" WILEY

Notice Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM N. D.O. "BILL" WILEY Notice
WILEY
WILLIAM N. "BILL", D.O.
Of Naples, Florida passed peacefully surrounded by his family on February 2, 2019 at the age of 82. Bill is predeceased by his wife Mary (Snyder) Wiley; survived by six children, three grandchildren and his brother. He will be remembered for his kindness and sense of gratefulness for a life well-lived and well-loved. Services will be held at 11 A.M. on Sat. February 9th with visitation at 10 A.M. at The Church of Saint Luke and The Epiphany, Phila., PA 19107 Donations preferred: .
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.